Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history as youngest century-scorer in t20 cricket

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket. The rising star powered Rajasthan Royals to a stunning eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Suryavanshi’s century came off just 35 balls, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history and the fastest by an Indian.

Suryavanshi reached the 100-mark with a massive six off Rashid Khan’s delivery, leaving the crowd in awe. His 38-ball innings included seven fours and 11 sixes, helping Rajasthan chase down Gujarat’s 210-run target in just 15.5 overs. This knock also set the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieved in just 17 balls.

His explosive partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored an unbeaten 70 from 40 balls, proved pivotal. The victory ended Rajasthan Royals’ five-match losing streak and revived their slim playoff hopes. Despite solid contributions from Shubman Gill (84) and Jos Buttler (50*), Gujarat Titans fell to third in the points table.

Suryavanshi, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore last year, has been making waves in the cricket world. Known for his fearless approach, the Bihar-born talent also set the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. With his meteoric rise, he is already being hailed as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.