Kamal reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to health equity

Pakistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to advancing health equity, achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), and strengthening regional cooperation in healthcare during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Ministers’ Forum.

Addressing the forum, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal emphasized that providing access to quality healthcare for all citizens remains a top priority for Pakistan, guided by principles of equity, social justice, and solidarity.

He highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening Primary Health Care (PHC) systems to reduce preventable morbidity and mortality.

Kamal outlined the government’s vision, shaped by the upcoming National Health and Population Policy (2025-2034), which seeks to address existing healthcare gaps and set strategic directions toward achieving UHC, in alignment with the Astana Declaration of 2018.

Calling for greater collaboration among SCO member states, the minister stressed the importance of eliminating health disparities to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“Strengthening public healthcare systems and promoting high-quality development of PHC must remain at the center of our efforts,” Kamal said.

Highlighting the role of technology, he showcased Pakistan’s achievements in digital health innovation, including the launch of the National Digital Health Framework, the expansion of telemedicine and mobile health services, and the country-wide adoption of DHIS2 for health data management.

He proposed the establishment of an SCO Digital Health Knowledge Hub to promote policy harmonization, responsible use of AI in healthcare, and knowledge sharing across member states.

Reflecting on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamal emphasized the urgent need to build stronger health emergency response systems.

He shared details of Pakistan’s National Action Plan for Health Security (2024-2028), developed following the Joint External Evaluation of 2023, and proposed regional initiatives such as a Regional Emergency Medical Cooperation Mechanism, joint training exercises, and enhanced innovation sharing.

The minister also spotlighted the importance of traditional and integrative medicine, noting its deep cultural roots across SCO countries.

He proposed the creation of a SCO Centre of Excellence for Traditional and Integrative Medicine, along with frameworks for regulation, quality assurance, and the integration of traditional practices into primary healthcare systems.

Concluding his address, Kamal reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the SCO’s health cooperation agenda, expressing confidence that through collaboration, innovation, and a blending of traditional knowledge with modern technologies, member states can work together to build a healthier, safer, and fairer world for all.