Exploitation of Social Media by Terrorist Organizations

Social media, once a simple way to connect people, has literally placed Pakistan in peril. This reality can’t be ignored any more, except at a price.

Terrorist organizations have exploited social media to spread hatred, recruit the vulnerable, and coordinate operations that endanger the very fabric of our society and this is the right time we should understand it is direct assault on our peace and security. The narrative surrounding social media often frames it as a matter of freedom of expression. However, this perspective needs to shift. When social media becomes a tool for terrorist groups, promoting extremism and violence, it transcends the bounds of free speech.

The digital landscape in which they operate is not a platform for open dialogue; it is a battleground for ideologies that threaten innocent lives. This is not merely a matter of public safety; it constitutes a cyber war.

It is pertinent to understand that cyber operations can qualify as “armed” attacks under Article 51 of the UN Charter. This means that Pakistan is justified in treating this digital assault as an act of war. We must not shy away from this reality but confront it head-on, acknowledging the lethal impact that unchecked social media poses to our national security. Pakistan finds itself in a precarious position, often at the mercy of foreign interests that dictate the terms of community standards on social media. While the West champions its own interests under the guise of protecting free speech, Pakistan lacks a voice in these discussions. Our legitimate concerns about the misuse of social media go unheard, relegating us to a passive role in a conflict that directly affects our people and our nation.

So, what is Pakistan to do in the face of this mounting threat? Should we resign ourselves to being victims of this digital monster, or should we actively seek ways to safeguard our interests?

The answer is clear: we must take definitive action.

Pakistan must confront the reality of social media as a weapon wielded by those who wish to do us harm.

Consider the case of TikTok, a platform developed in China. Despite its origins, TikTok has become a digital playground for groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), using it to undermine both Pakistani and Chinese interests, particularly regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This poses a dilemma: shouldn’t Pakistan engage with the Chinese government about the exploitation of a Chinese product that threatens its own sovereignty? It is vital that we raise this concern, first with China and subsequently with other nations, to forge a united front against the manipulation of social media by extremist and terrorist groups.

The dangers posed by social media in the hands of terrorists cannot be overstated. These groups utilize the platforms to incite violence, sow division, and foster an atmosphere of fear and panic among the populace. False narratives and manipulated truths spread rapidly, jeopardizing not only social cohesion but also the stability of our economy. We cannot allow these digital tools to become instruments of destruction that erode our hard-earned progress.

Furthermore, we must recognize that this is not simply an issue of individual rights. Freedom of expression, as articulated in Article 19 of the Constitution, is not absolute; it carries responsibilities.

When that expression contributes to violence and terrorism, it falls outside the protections intended by such laws. It is crucial to strike a balance between upholding the principles of free speech and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.

The international community has increasingly acknowledged cyber warfare as a legitimate threat. The United Nations has set a precedent: states have the right to defend themselves against cyber attacks. Pakistan must assert its right to counter these threats, positioning itself as an active participant in redefining community standards that take into account the unique challenges we face.

The time for passive observation has passed. Pakistan must confront the reality of social media as a weapon wielded by those who wish to do us harm. The risks are too great, and the stakes too high, for us to remain silent.

We need a strategic, coordinated response that not only addresses the immediate dangers but also advocates for our interests on the global stage. Let us rally together, leveraging our diplomatic channels to raise awareness and initiate conversations about these pressing issues. By doing so, we can protect our sovereignty, safeguard our citizens, and ensure that social media serves as a tool for connectivity and progression, rather than destruction.

The future of our nation depends on our ability to navigate this new reality with courage and resolve. It is a challenge we cannot afford to ignore. Balancing freedom of expression with national security requires a calculated and dedicated approach.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_asifmahmood