PTI activist Sanam Javed and husband detained by Lahore police

Lahore police have arrested PTI activist Sanam Javed and her husband, Professor Atiq, near Kot Lakhpat Jail. The couple was taken into custody after a heavy police presence and multiple vehicles were used in their detention. They were subsequently taken to an undisclosed location for further processing.

Sanam Javed had previously been involved in the political unrest surrounding the May 9 incidents. These events led to a series of legal proceedings against several party members, including Javed. She had been attending a court hearing related to these cases when the arrest took place.

Authorities have not yet revealed the specific charges against the couple. The arrest has sparked further attention as political unrest continues to unfold in Pakistan.

Details about their detention remain unclear, as the investigation continues. The couple’s arrest follows a tense period of political turmoil involving several high-profile PTI figures.