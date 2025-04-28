KP leaders can’t make independent deals with Afghanistan, says Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made it clear that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister and governor cannot strike independent deals with Afghanistan. He said the Constitution gives foreign affairs and defence matters only to the federal government, not the provinces.

Asif said the federal government will not allow anyone to bypass national policy. He added that no one can force their personal opinion on the federation. Afghanistan-related talks must follow legal and constitutional processes.

He welcomed input from KP leaders but said it must be shared in official meetings. “They can suggest solutions, but within the system,” Asif added. He said laws do not allow provinces to make their own foreign deals.

Asif stressed that foreign relations must remain under federal control to avoid confusion. He also said national unity is key in handling sensitive international matters like Afghanistan.