Lahore to transform with Rs49 billion tunnel boring project

The federal government has approved Lahore’s Rs49 billion Tunnel Boring Project, marking a major development for the city. The project was first reviewed by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and later endorsed by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The project involves constructing a 28-kilometer underground sewerage line using tunnel boring technology. It will run from Larex Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi, passing through key locations such as Shima Pahari, Queens Road, and the Punjab Assembly.

Funding for the project will come from a soft loan provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The second route will cover areas like Gulberg, Zafar Ali Road, and Samanabad before merging into Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Designed to minimize surface disruption, the project requires no new roads to be built. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) previously secured approval and worked with an international firm for feasibility studies and design.