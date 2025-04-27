Gas supply disrupted in Karachi due to fire, restoration expected by 4 PM

A fire broke out near Jubilee Cinema in Saddar, Karachi, due to a gas leak and a short circuit. Emergency services responded quickly to control the situation and prevent further damage.

To minimize the risk, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) shut off gas supply from its Transmission and Distribution Stations (TBS) at Mazar-e-Quaid and Civil Hospital. This step was necessary to avoid additional hazards caused by the leak.

SSGC is currently repairing the damaged gas pipeline, with efforts expected to take about three to four hours. As a result, gas supply has been suspended in areas such as Jubilee Cinema, Soldier Bazaar, and Jamshed Road.

SSGC has assured that gas services will be fully restored by 4 PM today, barring any unforeseen delays.