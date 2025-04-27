Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment to regional peace amid rising tensions

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional peace and stability. This came during a phone conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two leaders discussed the current regional situation and agreed to oppose unilateral actions and hegemonic policies.

Dar emphasized Pakistan’s rejection of India’s “unilateral and illegal actions” and dismissed what he called baseless propaganda against Pakistan. He also expressed appreciation for China’s ongoing support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the strong partnership between the two countries.

The phone call comes amid rising tensions in the region, particularly following recent developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan had earlier warned of a strong response to any Indian aggression after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan’s Senate reiterated the country’s preparedness to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also emphasized Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and a decisive response to any Indian misadventure.