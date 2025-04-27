Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to oversee ‘road to Makkah’ project

A 45-member Saudi delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to review arrangements for the “Road to Makkah” project. The project aims to streamline the Hajj process for Pakistani pilgrims. Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs greeted the delegation at Islamabad International Airport.

Under the project, immigration procedures for Pakistani pilgrims will be completed in Pakistan before departure. This will save time and ease the process for pilgrims once they arrive in Saudi Arabia. This year, around 50,500 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia under the initiative.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that 100 Hajj flights will depart from Islamabad, while 80 flights will depart from Karachi. Dedicated immigration counters are being set up at both airports to assist pilgrims during their journey.

The Road to Makkah project, first launched in 2019, is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to simplify the Hajj process. It has been implemented for selected countries, including Pakistan, to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.