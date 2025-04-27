Pakistan takes step toward crypto revolution with landmark deal

Pakistan is moving closer to adopting digital currencies. On April 26, 2025, the country signed a significant deal with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralized finance platform backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. This deal aims to boost blockchain innovation, stablecoin adoption, and decentralized finance (DeFi) integration in Pakistan.

The announcement came after a series of meetings between WLF’s delegation and Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. The collaboration is expected to position Pakistan as a leader in the digital finance sector. The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with WLF to accelerate the country’s crypto journey.

Pakistan’s government has shown increasing support for crypto, with the recent appointment of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao as a strategic advisor to the PCC. Additionally, the Finance Ministry plans to announce crypto legalization policies soon. Despite crypto being illegal in Pakistan, the government is exploring ways to gradually adopt decentralized digital currencies.

The collaboration between WLF and PCC will focus on creating regulatory frameworks for blockchain financial products, expanding stablecoin use for trade and remittances, and building a solid blockchain infrastructure. Pakistan’s young population and rising tech sector make it an ideal candidate for driving crypto innovation.