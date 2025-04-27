Traders observe nationwide shutdown in solidarity with Palestine

Traders across Pakistan observed a complete shutdown on Saturday as a show of solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli aggression in Gaza, according to Kashif Chaudhry, President of the Central Organization of Traders Pakistan. During a press conference in Lahore, Chaudhry confirmed that businesses remained closed “from Khyber to Karachi,” with complete shutdowns reported in Punjab province including Gujranwala, Gujarat, and Multan. Similar closures were observed across Sindh province, including Karachi and Hyderabad, as well as throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta.

“All of Pakistan is expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine,” Chaudhry stated, calling on the Pakistani government to impose restrictions on Israeli imports and ban the production and sale of Israeli products within the country.

Chaudhry also used the occasion to promote broader economic reforms, urging the introduction of Pakistani brands and calling for reduced electricity and gas costs for industry to boost domestic production. Addressing fellow traders, Chaudhry made an emotional appeal: “The martyrs of Gaza have opened new business opportunities for you,” suggesting that the boycott of Israeli products could create space for Pakistani businesses to grow. The nationwide shutdown represents one of the largest coordinated business protests in recent Pakistani history, reflecting the strong sentiments across the country regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza.