Earthquake shakes Zhob district in Balochistan, causes panic

An earthquake hit Zhob district in Balochistan today, sending local residents into panic. People rushed out of their homes, fearing further tremors. The earthquake struck at around 4:30 AM local time.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.9 magnitude and occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers. The epicenter was located 70 kilometers southeast of Zhob.

Authorities have confirmed that there have been no immediate reports of casualties. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation closely. However, local residents remain on edge, with some fearing aftershocks.

This tremor follows recent earthquakes felt in Islamabad and surrounding areas, including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On April 19, a larger earthquake was felt across several cities, including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.