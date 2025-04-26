Punjab CM approves Pakistan’s first provincial airline ‘Air Punjab’

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has officially approved the launch of Pakistan’s first provincial airline, named Air Punjab. The project aims to enhance regional connectivity and improve travel options within the country.

During a meeting with provincial assembly member Nausher Khan Laghari, the CM also reaffirmed her commitment to providing free medicines to patients. She highlighted that the government’s active steps are opening new paths for farmers’ progress and prosperity.

To get the airline started, the Punjab government will immediately lease four aircraft. Maryam Nawaz directed officials to ensure that Air Punjab becomes the best airline in the country through high-quality service and efficient management.

This move marks a major development in Pakistan’s aviation sector and reflects Punjab’s growing role in initiating independent, people-focused projects for the province’s progress.