London police arrested two Indian protesters outside Pakistan’s High Commission for racially abusing a police officer. The arrests came amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The protests were sparked by recent diplomatic issues and accusations following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Protesters gathered outside the mission, showing solidarity with India’s stance on the attack. Despite the heated atmosphere, most demonstrations remained peaceful. However, a few incidents of racial abuse were reported, leading to police intervention. Authorities ensured a heavy security presence around the High Commission to prevent further disruptions.

The protests followed the tragic deaths of 26 men in Pahalgam, IIOJK, where India blamed Pakistani elements without presenting evidence. Pakistan rejected the accusations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. In response, the Indian government approved actions such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Wagah-Attari border.

Pakistan responded strongly to India’s moves, warning that any attempt to block water would be treated as an act of war. Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) met to address the escalating situation, and the Senate passed a resolution rejecting India’s claims. Both sides remain locked in a tense diplomatic standoff.