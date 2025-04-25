The Khawarij’s Cowardly Exploitation of Islam

Fitna-al-Khawarij, previously known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, poses a dangerous threat not only to Pakistan but also to the sacred values of Islam. The mosque, in Islamic tradition, holds utmost spiritual and communal significance. It serves as a sanctuary of unity, learning and spiritual rejuvenation. However, the Khawarij have shamelessly transformed these holy sites into command centers, hideouts, and fortresses for their operations. This not only violates the physical sanctity of the mosque but also corrupts its spiritual essence. In some instances, they have even barred ordinary worshippers from entering, denying Muslims their right to connect with their Creator. This is a blatant transgression against the sanctity of Islam itself.

What is even more unfortunate is that the Khawarij hide behind Islamic slogans, parroting the name of jihad and Shariah, but in reality, they show no regard for the actual principles of Islam. Their actions are not borne of devotion or sacrifice rather they are rooted in manipulation, cowardice, and self-preservation. Their version of “jihad” is a distortion; it is not striving in the way of God, but rather an exercise in chaos and tyranny under the guise of piety.

Islam is a religion of peace, justice, and order. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) repeatedly emphasized the importance of unity, protection of civilians, and respect for religious spaces. By contrast, these militants weaponize religion, twisting Islamic values to suit their agenda. They turn masajids into venues of discord, exclusion, and bloodshed. Their presence and activities pollute both the sanctity of the mosque’s walls and the purity of its purpose.

The Khawarij represent a black stain on the name of Islam. Their acts not only endanger lives but also defame the religion they falsely claim to uphold. They are well-aware that the state institutions deeply respect religious symbols and avoid damaging mosques during operations. This respect is cunningly exploited by the militants, who use mosques as shields during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and then falsely accuse state forces of violating religious sanctity. The irony is that the Khawarij themselves desecrate the mosques by turning them into battlefields.

Religious scholars and community leaders must rise to the occasion. Their voices carry the weight of religious authority, and now more than ever, there is a dire need for decisive religious verdicts (fatwas) to expose and delegitimize the Khawarij’s false claims. Silence or ambiguity on this matter only enables further exploitation of Islam by these elements. It is time for collective action. Every segment of Pakistani society, be it the scholars, civil society, media, and the general public, must unite to condemn and isolate these militants. They are not defenders of Islam; they are its enemies from within. Their slogans are hollow, their actions are anti-Islamic, and their end will come through unity, awareness, and a firm moral and military response.

The writer is a freelance columnist.