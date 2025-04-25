‘Abir Gulaal’ songs taken down from YouTube

Amid the calls to boycott Pakistani film star Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, the title has now hit a new roadblock following the Pahalgam terror attack.

As the calls to stop the forthcoming release of ‘Abir Gulaal’ intensified, the makers have now seemingly pulled the plug on Fawad Khan’s comeback rom-com.

According to details, two songs of the film, a romantic number ‘Khudaya Ishq’ and another upbeat dance number ‘Angreji Rangrasiya’, which were released earlier this month and were available to watch on the video platform YouTube, have now been vanished, both from the channel of production house A Richer Lens Entertainment as well as music label Saregama.

Moreover, another song from the film ‘Tain Tain’, which was announced for Wednesday release, hasn’t been dropped either.

The makers are yet to release any official statement on the development. Notably, this action came after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where at least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists opened fire at the tourists on Tuesday afternoon.

Khan condemned the attack in a social media post, noting, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.” It is worth noting here that Fawad Khan, who has previously starred in several Bollywood films, is set to make a comeback after nine years, co-starring with Vaani Kapoor in ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-written and helmed by Aarti S Bagdi.

The rom-com co-produced by Vivek B Agarwal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy and Firuzi Khan, also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi in the ensemble cast. ‘Abir Gulaal’ is scheduled to hit worldwide theatres, including Pakistan, on May 9.