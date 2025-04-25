Jenna Ortega misses ‘You’ season 5 due to ‘Wednesday’ filming conflicts

Jenna Ortega will not appear in You Season 5, despite early plans to bring her back. Ortega played Ellie Alves, Joe’s teenage neighbor in Season 2. Her return was blocked by scheduling issues with Wednesday Season 2, which filmed in Ireland.

Showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo confirmed they wanted her in the final season. However, Foley said it became a “non-starter” due to Ortega’s busy schedule. This led to a key storyline being cut from the show.

Originally, Ellie was supposed to help vigilantes Dominique and Phoenix. She would have opposed Joe after suspecting his link to her sister’s death. Lo added Ellie likely figured out Joe’s dark past and could have turned against him.

Although she doesn’t appear in person, Ellie’s name still comes up. Joe continues to support her financially, keeping her memory alive. Still, fans feel her return could’ve added a powerful twist to the final chapter.