Nepal honors earthquake victims on 10th anniversary

Nepal held a memorial on Friday to mark 10 years since the deadly 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli and other leaders observed a minute of silence at 11:56 a.m., the exact time the quake struck.

The ceremony took place at the site of a collapsed tower where 180 people had died. Oli praised the nation’s recovery efforts and thanked global partners for their support in rescue and reconstruction missions.

Officials said around 80% of damaged buildings have been rebuilt, including most schools and public buildings. Nearly 95% of rural homes are restored, though urban areas still face delays due to ownership disputes.

The government gave $3,000 to each affected family to help rebuild. Experts called Nepal’s recovery an example of resilience and effective disaster response.