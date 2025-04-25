Saad Rafique urges peace, warns of war’s devastating impact

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique warned that war between Pakistan and India would bring destruction to both nations. He urged both sides to avoid escalation and act responsibly.

He criticised India’s reaction to the Pahalgam attack, calling its accusations against Pakistan baseless and harmful. Rafique also condemned India’s withdrawal from key agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty.

The senior leader stressed that Pakistan would never start a war but would defend itself with full force if provoked. He emphasized the need for calm and strong leadership during tense times.

Rafique concluded by calling for dialogue and peace. “War is not the solution. We must sit together and resolve issues through talks,” he said.