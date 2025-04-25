Ubaid Shah shines in PSL 10, stays focused despite facing brother Naseem

Multan Sultans’ young pacer Ubaid Shah is happy with his PSL 10 performance and aims to help his team win more matches. The Sultans have won just one of five games so far and will face Lahore Qalandars next.

Speaking to media, Ubaid said playing against his brother Naseem Shah doesn’t change his focus. He treats every match as a competition and stays committed to his team’s success.

Ubaid also shared a funny moment from a previous game, where he accidentally hit teammate Usman Khan while celebrating. “He joked about it later, and we laughed it off,” Ubaid added.

With seven wickets in four matches, the 19-year-old credits his performance to team support and clear planning. He focuses on attacking early and sticking to the strategy set by the captain and coaches.