PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in Match 15 of PSL 10 at Gaddafi Stadium. The Kings are riding high, currently placed second with three wins from five games.

David Warner leads the Kings, while Saud Shakeel captains Quetta Gladiators, who are seeking a comeback after two straight losses. Karachi aims to build on their recent thrilling win over Peshawar Zalmi.

So far, Quetta holds the edge in head-to-head clashes, winning 12 out of 19 matches against Karachi. However, the Kings are looking to improve that record with their in-form squad.

Karachi’s playing XI includes Warner, Vince, and Abbas Afridi, while Quetta relies on Rossouw, Mendis, and Mohammad Amir. Both teams are ready for a crucial clash in the mid-season battle.