Indus waters treaty in crisis: Pakistan responds to India’s suspension

Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission has started reviewing India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The commission will form a think tank that includes experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Water Resources, and the Indus Commission. This team will evaluate the situation and provide recommendations to the government.

The think tank’s task is to offer urgent advice to the government. Based on their input, the Prime Minister will decide on the next steps. Pakistan believes its legal and constitutional position is stronger than India’s in this matter. Experts argue that India’s suspension of the treaty is a wrongful, unilateral move.

In response, Pakistan is considering diplomatic actions, including approaching the World Bank and possibly contacting the United Nations. Legal experts may also be consulted to present a solid case on the international stage. These actions aim to protect Pakistan’s rights under the treaty.

India suspended the treaty after a recent false flag operation in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Pakistan has warned that blocking its water, which is vital for 240 million people, would be seen as an act of war.