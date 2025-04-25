Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow

A powerful car bomb explosion killed Russian General-Lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik near Moscow, authorities confirmed on Friday. The blast destroyed a parked Volkswagen Golf in Balashikha, a town east of the capital, leading investigators to launch a murder and explosives smuggling probe.

Moskalik, who served as the deputy head of the General Staff’s main operational directorate, was known for his role in Ukraine peace talks in 2015. The explosion, captured on security footage, showed a person walking near the vehicle just before it exploded. Investigators said the device was packed with metal fragments to maximize destruction.

Reports revealed the car was not registered to the general, although he lived nearby. The attack resembled previous bombings linked to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, such as the 2022 killing of Darya Dugina and other high-profile incidents involving military figures.

While Kyiv has claimed some past attacks, it has not commented on this incident. The Kremlin, already under pressure after similar security failures, may now face more questions about its ability to protect top military officials.