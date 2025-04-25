Punjab government to offer major incentives for chinese textile investment

The Punjab Government has promised exceptional incentives to attract Chinese investors to the textile sector. The move comes as the ongoing trade war between the US and China continues to affect global markets. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, made this assurance during a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in Lahore.

Shafay highlighted the importance of modernizing the textile industry and ensuring continuity in government policies. He also supported the creation of Garment Parks in Punjab, which will be designed with state-of-the-art infrastructure. These parks, based on the ‘Plug and Play Model,’ will help attract both local and foreign investors to the province.

The minister also promised full-scale security for Chinese investors in Punjab. He instructed relevant departments to finalize the details for setting up these parks. Shafay believes the new industrial zones will significantly boost Pakistan’s textile exports and help the country secure larger foreign investments, particularly from China.

APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad supported the creation of apparel cities, which would focus on garment manufacturing. He emphasized that these parks would provide ready-to-use factories for rent, helping to increase exports and create jobs. APTMA also proposed hosting trade shows to attract Chinese investment to the region, capitalizing on Pakistan’s low-cost labor and favorable trade status.