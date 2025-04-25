IGATEX Pakistan 2025 opens to showcase innovation in textile industry

The 23rd edition of IGATEX Pakistan, one of South Asia’s largest textile and garment machinery exhibitions, opened on Wednesday at the Karachi Expo Centre. Organized by Fakt Exhibitions, the event brings together over 450 companies from 30+ countries. It offers a platform for trade collaboration, technological exchange, and industry innovation. The three-day exhibition aims to boost Pakistan’s textile sector with cutting-edge advancements.

Saeed Ghani, Sindh Senior Minister for Local Government & Housing, inaugurated the exhibition. He stressed the importance of modernizing Pakistan’s textile industry. Ghani highlighted the role of new technologies in improving quality and productivity. He emphasized that these advancements are crucial for boosting exports and ensuring competitiveness in the global market.

With over 700 foreign delegates in attendance, the event continues to be a key source of knowledge and industry exposure. Ghani noted that IGATEX strengthens Pakistan’s position in the global textile supply chain. He also praised the exhibition’s legacy, recognizing its significant contribution to industrial development over the years.

The exhibition features state-of-the-art machinery, automation tools, and sustainable solutions. These innovations are designed to advance the textile and garment sectors. Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, expressed optimism, stating that IGATEX 2025 focuses on smart manufacturing and sustainability. This focus marks a pivotal step in reshaping Pakistan’s textile industry for the future.