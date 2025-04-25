HUBCO green partners with Attock petroleum to boost EV charging infrastructure

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) has signed a partnership with HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL) to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Pakistan. The collaboration aims to set up EV charging infrastructure at key APL locations. The agreement, signed on April 24, 2025, is a step towards making EVs more accessible to the public.

HUBCO Green, a subsidiary of Hub Power Holding Limited, opened its first EV charging station at Ocean Mall, Karachi, in January 2025. The company plans to establish more charging points across Pakistan, including highways, motorways, and commercial areas like malls. This project is part of efforts to meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure in the country.

The government’s push to develop the EV sector includes the licensing of 57 EV manufacturers in early 2025. HUBCO Green’s partnership with PSO for EV charging stations further supports this initiative. The goal is to ensure reliable and widespread access to charging stations nationwide, contributing to the EV industry’s growth.

To make EVs more affordable, the government also reduced the tariff for EV charging stations by 45%. This price cut, lowering the charge from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40, is expected to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles.