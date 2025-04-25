CSK legend Suresh Raina feels Virat Kohli retired too early from t20 cricket

Suresh Raina, a former Indian cricketer, believes that Virat Kohli retired too early from T20 international cricket after India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory in 2024. Kohli, who played a crucial role in India’s triumph, decided to step away from T20Is to allow younger players a chance. However, Raina thinks Kohli still had a lot to offer and should have continued until the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Kohli, one of the greatest T20 cricketers, played 125 T20I matches, scoring 4188 runs at an impressive average of 48.69. His T20 World Cup record is legendary, with 1292 runs, the most by any player, and holds the record for the most 50+ scores (15) in the history of the tournament. His fitness and form were still exceptional, as seen in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and his recent IPL performances.

Raina specifically mentioned Kohli’s continued fitness and outstanding performances, including his running between the wickets and his consistency in the IPL. According to Raina, Kohli’s contributions in these competitions suggest that he could have played until the 2026 T20 World Cup and still made an impact. Raina feels that Kohli’s decision to retire might have been too soon, especially with the physical condition and form he had shown.

While Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, retired after India’s 2024 World Cup victory, some fans, including Raina, believe that Kohli had more to offer to the T20 format. Recently, Kohli achieved the remarkable milestone of 3500 T20 runs at a single venue, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, further proving that he was still at the top of his game.