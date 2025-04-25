UN urges ‘maximum restraint’ as India-Pakistan tensions escalate after Pahalgam attack

The United Nations has urged India and Pakistan to show “maximum restraint” following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, India-held Kashmir. The shooting, which killed 26 tourists and injured 17 others, has triggered a serious diplomatic standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the rising tensions and called for peaceful dialogue between both countries.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack and responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and other diplomatic actions. Pakistan, in return, closed the Wagah border, suspended trade and airspace, and warned it may halt all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement. Pakistan’s National Security Committee called India’s moves “unilateral, politically motivated, and legally baseless.”

Just hours after the UN appeal, troops from both countries exchanged fire along the Line of Control. While no civilian casualties were reported, the skirmish added to the already tense atmosphere. Officials in Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the exchange took place overnight.

The US also reacted to the crisis, stating it is monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office reiterated its rejection of India’s accusations and emphasized the importance of international law and UN resolutions. The situation remains tense, and calls for de-escalation continue from global actors.