Hazlewood’s heroics seal first home win for RCB as Royals collapse again

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won their first home game of IPL 2025, beating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in a thrilling finish. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit fifties to take RCB to a strong total of 205/5. Rajasthan started their chase aggressively with Jaiswal’s 49 off just 19 balls. However, Josh Hazlewood’s brilliant 19th over, where he took two wickets and gave just one run, changed the game.

RCB batted well from the start, scoring 59 runs in the PowerPlay without losing a wicket. Kohli and Padikkal kept the momentum going in the middle overs with boundaries and sixes. They took the score past 200 despite a brief fightback from the Royals’ bowlers. Sandeep Sharma picked three important wickets, but late hits from Jitesh Sharma and Tim David ensured RCB crossed the 200-run mark.

Rajasthan looked in control during the chase as they raced to 72/2 in the PowerPlay. Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag continued the flow of runs. But Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma slowed things down in the middle overs. Wickets of Rana and Parag created pressure, though Dhruv Jurel kept Royals alive with some powerful hitting.

With 18 needed off the last two overs, Jurel seemed to have the game in his hands. But Hazlewood returned and dismissed Jurel and Archer in one over, sealing the win. Royals needed 17 from the final over, but Yash Dayal wrapped things up quickly. RCB will next face Delhi, while Royals head home to take on Gujarat Titans.