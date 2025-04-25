FO spokesperson: Pakistan fully prepared to safeguard borders and water rights

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, confirmed on Friday that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend its borders and sovereignty. Speaking at a weekly briefing, he rejected India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling water a “matter of life and death” for Pakistan. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, regulates water distribution between the two nations.

Khan emphasized that Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Accord, due to what he called India’s “irresponsible behavior.” The statement follows recent tensions after India’s threats regarding water flow into Pakistan. The Foreign Office also warned India against blocking or diverting river water as part of its actions.

Pakistan has taken a series of measures in response to these threats. These include suspending all movement through the Wagah border, except for returnees, until April 30. Additionally, visas issued to Indian citizens under the SAARC scheme have been canceled, except for Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan has also expelled Indian defense and diplomatic advisors, demanding they leave by April 30.

The Foreign Office also confirmed the suspension of trade with India, including third-party trade. The Pakistani government has limited the Indian High Commission’s staff to 30 and has suspended Indian airlines’ access to Pakistan’s airspace. The government has also been engaged in high-level diplomatic talks, including meetings with officials from Türkiye, the UAE, and Rwanda.