ADB reports $2 billion annual losses for Pakistan due to climate disasters

Pakistan suffers over $2 billion in annual losses due to climate-related disasters, worsening its already high poverty levels. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) highlighted the severe impact on vulnerable groups, especially women. In its Annual Report 2024, the ADB noted how climate events exacerbate challenges for the country’s poor and underserved communities. These losses are also increasing the strain on Pakistan’s resources and development efforts.

To help address these issues, the ADB signed a $500 million loan agreement with Pakistan in 2024. The funding will enhance Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities. It will also support the country in improving disaster risk mapping, mobilizing funds for climate resilience, and strengthening disaster monitoring systems. Additionally, this loan will aid in better coordination for swift disaster responses.

The ADB is also supporting Pakistan’s social protection programs with a $330 million commitment. This funding will target 9.3 million people, focusing on women and children in disaster-prone areas. The program will provide conditional cash transfers to support education and improve access to healthcare and nutrition services. These initiatives aim to reduce the impact of climate disasters on the most vulnerable populations.

The ADB’s total financial support for Pakistan now amounts to $20.8 billion, including undisbursed loans. This extensive support addresses not only climate issues but also urbanization challenges and the need for improved public services. The ADB continues to work with Pakistan and other countries in Asia to address critical development issues and boost resilience against future disasters.