Asif warns of nuclear war as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of the risk of an all-out war with India after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The attack, which killed 26 tourists, sparked tensions, with India blaming Pakistan. Islamabad denied the accusations, calling them a “false flag operation.” Asif said Pakistan’s military is prepared for any situation but hopes for a peaceful resolution.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to track down the attackers, worsening the situation. Asif blamed India for escalating tensions but stressed the need for dialogue to resolve the conflict. He also warned that a war between nuclear powers could have disastrous consequences.

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty in response, and Pakistan’s National Security Committee declared any attempt to divert water would be treated as an act of war. Pakistan vowed a strong response to such actions.

In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and limited Indian High Commission staff. The Wagah border was also shut. The United States expressed concern over the escalating crisis but hoped for a peaceful resolution through talks.