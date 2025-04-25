Ishaq Dar warns India: Water is Pakistan’s lifeline, any threat will be met with strong response

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly warned India over recent tensions following the Pahalgam incident. He said water is the lifeline of 240 million Pakistanis, and any threat to it will be treated like an act of war. He also stated that India cannot end the Indus Waters Treaty on its own, as it requires agreement from both countries.

Dar spoke during a Senate session and rejected any link between Pakistan and the Kashmir attack. He said India did not name Pakistan directly nor provided any proof. However, he criticized India’s actions, saying they are based on false claims and have no legal or moral grounds.

The foreign minister added that all political parties in Pakistan are united on this issue. He said the National Security Committee has taken firm steps and all Indian visitors under the SAARC visa must leave within 48 hours. He also mentioned briefing 26 countries about the situation and expected to speak with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister soon.

Lastly, Dar said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared for any response. He warned that any aggression would be answered just like in the past. He called India’s actions harmful to peace and said progress in the region is blocked by its stubborn behavior.