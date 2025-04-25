President Zardari backs NSC’s tough response to India’s allegations

President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly supported the National Security Committee’s (NSC) firm response to India’s recent accusations. He said the NSC’s decisions reflect the true voice of the people of Pakistan. The President praised the committee’s quick and wise actions taken after the Pahalgam attack.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met President Zardari and briefed him about India’s baseless claims and the NSC’s countermeasures. These included cutting all trade with India, banning Indian flights from Pakistan’s airspace, and declaring Indian diplomats unwelcome. President Zardari said the whole nation stands with these decisions.

He also said that water is a lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis, and any threat to it will be treated as war. The President added that India’s blame game holds no truth and that Pakistan will not accept any false allegations. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and its right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Naqvi warned India not to be mistaken about Pakistan’s strength. He said Pakistan’s defense is strong and ready. The NSC also decided to act firmly on India’s unjust actions and to protect the country’s sovereignty at all costs.