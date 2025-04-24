Mitigating the Mango Hopper

Pakistan is among the few fortunate countries in the world blessed with climatic and soil conditions that support the production of high-quality mangoes. Annually, the country produces approximately 1.8 million metric tons of mangoes, with Punjab alone contributing a significant 1.4 million tons to this total. The provinces of Punjab and Sindh are the main hubs of mango cultivation, where average yields reach approximately 16 tons per hectare in Punjab and around 9 tons in Sindh. This year, mango growers are anticipating a promising harvest, as the prevailing weather has so far remained largely favorable. However, mango cultivation is not without its challenges. Insect pests, diseases, and erratic climatic patterns continue to pose serious threats to orchard health and productivity. Of particular concern is the alarming resurgence of the mango hopper, an insect pest that has emerged as the most serious biotic threat to mango production in recent seasons.

The mango hopper is a small, fast-moving insect that appears harmless at first glance, yet it can inflict significant damage on mango trees, particularly during the flowering and early fruit-setting stages. It feeds by sucking sap from tender shoots, buds, and inflorescences, causing physiological stress and weakening the plant at a crucial time of development. Over the past two years, hopper infestations have severely reduced mango yields in many regions. In some cases, damage has exceeded 40 percent, making it a pest of national concern. The pest typically begins its attack at the top of the tree where new growth is most abundant and gradually spreads across the canopy. The adult hoppers mate and lay eggs on soft plant tissue, which hatch within a week into nymphs that continue the damaging cycle.

Symptoms of hopper infestation are easy to spot. One of the earliest indicators is the presence of a sticky, honeydew-like substance excreted by the insects, which coats the surface of leaves and flowers. This sugary residue facilitates the development of a secondary problem-sooty mold, a black fungus that forms a layer over the affected plant parts. This fungal growth blocks sunlight from reaching the leaves, thereby disrupting photosynthesis and impairing the tree’s ability to develop healthy fruit. As a result, the fruit that does develop is often deformed, undersized, or of poor quality, leading to substantial economic losses for growers.

Managing this pest effectively requires an integrated and well-timed approach. The battle against mango hopper begins not during the flowering season, but much earlier in winter. During this dormant period, most hoppers take refuge in the bark and deeper crevices of tree trunks and large branches. A targeted application of insecticides at this stage can eliminate a significant portion of the overwintering population, thereby reducing early-season pressure. It is vital that growers use recommended insecticides at the correct dosages and in sufficient volumes of water to ensure effective coverage and penetration.

Once hopper activity is detected, immediate intervention is necessary. A field survey should be conducted to assess the severity of the infestation, followed by the application of the first round of insecticide targeting both adult hoppers and nymphs. However, as insect eggs are usually not affected by this initial spray, a second spray must be applied six to seven days later to control the newly hatched nymphs. This second spray is often overlooked, a mistake that allows the pest population to bounce back quickly. To prevent the development and spread of sooty mold, it is equally important to include a broad-spectrum fungicide along with the insecticide, especially in orchards with a history of fungal issues.

Apart from chemical control, certain cultural practices play a significant role in mitigating the severity of hopper infestations. Mango trees that are overly dense, with poorly managed canopies, are more likely to harbor pests due to limited airflow and insufficient light penetration. Regular and professional pruning improves tree structure, allows better sunlight infiltration, and facilitates air circulation-all of which create a less hospitable environment for pests and pathogens. Experts strongly recommend that growers adopt pruning as a standard practice, not only to manage the shape and health of the tree, but also to enhance its natural resilience to biotic stresses.

In summary, the mango hopper poses a grave and persistent challenge to mango cultivation in Pakistan. However, with timely monitoring, winter sanitation sprays, removal of malformed shoots, a two-stage spraying regime, inclusion of fungicides to combat sooty mold, and regular canopy management, this pest can be effectively controlled. It is crucial to note that mango orchards that remain unattended, coupled with inefficient monitoring of mango hopper populations, are highly susceptible to severe infestations. The selection of inappropriate insecticides, improper application techniques, failure to apply the second spray at the right time, and neglecting to remove malformed panicles also significantly contribute to the exacerbation of the problem. Additionally, the lack of proper pruning and canopy management creates an ideal environment for the pest to thrive. These factors combined can lead to catastrophic damage to the crop. If these practices are adopted widely and consistently, they can safeguard mango orchards from major losses and contribute to the long-term sustainability and growth of Pakistan’s mango industry.

The writer is Senior Scientist-Horticulture, Mango Research Institute, Multan.