Maria B faces legal action by Turkish influencer over unpaid dues

Turkish influencer Türkan Atay has served a legal notice to Pakistani designer Maria B, demanding $8,000 in unpaid dues. Atay claims the amount covers outstanding payments, legal fees, and compensation for stress from a campaign shoot earlier this year.

Atay alleges she was promised per-outfit payment for Maria B’s 2025 collection shoot in Türkiye. However, the brand reportedly issued a lump-sum payment instead. She shared screenshots of chats with the PR manager, who admitted missing the agreed terms.

The dispute has gone public, with Atay posting videos accusing Maria B of avoiding responsibility and blocking her online. In response, Maria B blamed a junior team member and stated Atay received valuable clothing and rejected private settlement offers.

The brand called the issue a “payment misunderstanding” and labeled Atay’s claims as defamatory. The legal notice warns that if the demands are not met within seven days, formal legal action may follow.