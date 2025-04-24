India moves to block Fawad Khan’s comeback film amid political tensions

India is reportedly planning to block Fawad Khan’s latest Bollywood film Abir Gulal amid rising tensions with Pakistan. The move comes after the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives.

Indian authorities claim Pakistan supported the attack, though Islamabad has denied involvement and expressed condolences for the victims. Meanwhile, India has started several actions targeting Pakistan, including media and entertainment restrictions.

Film associations in India are now lobbying against the release of Khan’s film, which co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The film marks Khan’s return to Bollywood after nine years. He remains popular in India for his roles in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Fawad Khan condemned the attack on social media and offered prayers for the victims. However, political fallout continues to impact cultural ties. The decision to block his film reflects growing hostility between the two nations.