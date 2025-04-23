India Should Concentrate on Its Internal Fault Lines

With the recent incident in Pahalgam, a crunch question to the fore: is it truly an act of terrorism or a cleverly orchestrated false flag operation, cloaked in ambiguity and driven by deeper geopolitical agendas?

Well, admittedly all forms of terrorism are unequivocally reprehensible. However, the hasty attribution of blame to Pakistan, without thorough investigation, raises considerable concerns. Such an irresponsible approach calls into question the authenticity of the events in Pahalgam and invites scrutiny regarding their possible orchestration.

We must examine the sequence and timing of events surrounding this incident. The presence of the US Vice President in India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia underscores a potentially significant backdrop. Modi’s prompt return to India after the incident appears conspicuously timed, reminiscent of a dramatic plot crafted for a Hollywood film or a Shakespearean tragedy.

Such synchronicity provokes the question: Is this mere coincidence, or is it part of a carefully orchestrated arrangement?

Historical precedents only heighten the urgency of this inquiry. Consider Bill Clinton’s visit to India, during which the tragic killing of approximately 30 Sikhs occurred. Today, we find ourselves facing a similar scenario: a prominent diplomatic visit coincides with a terrible act of terrorism in Kashmir. Such striking parallels demand our attention and reflection.

The current state of India’s relations with both Sikhs and Kashmiris is deeply strained. The communities that feel marginalized are truly the ones suffering, while the Indian government may gain diplomatically from this suffering. Isn’t that the case? The individuals most affected by the recent incident in Pahalgam are the Kashmiris themselves. Since the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmiris have faced increased repression, with curfews and restrictions severely limiting their economic opportunities. Just as some prospects for tourism were beginning to emerge, an incident of violence has occurred, prompting us to consider whether this act was more of an assault on India or a direct attack on the economic revival of the Kashmiri people.

Pahalgam is predominantly a Muslim-majority region, and the local economy is intricately linked to tourism. The question arises: why would any Kashmiri faction seek to undermine the economic stability of its own community?

This raises another question: why wouldn’t such an act occur in Jammu, where the Hindu population is largely predominant and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has established its base? Tourists usually travel to Pahalgam through Jammu, making it the main route.

However, the ramifications of this incident extend far beyond immediate economic concerns. While the economy of Kashmiri Muslims faces destruction, Pakistan is unjustly being targeted as responsible for this terror attack.

This dynamic yields two profound consequences: first, it paints Pakistan as the aggressor and architect of terrorism in the perception of the international community; second, it cultivates a narrative among Kashmiris that their economic stability is imperiled by Pakistan.

Moreover, this scenario could justify even more stringent security measures in Kashmir. The pretext of security could accelerate land acquisition processes, further marginalizing local populations. Land grabbing is a critical factor , especially considering the considerable holdings of the Muslim Waqf, which extends over 5,045 square kilometers-greater than that of numerous sovereign states.

India’s systemic focus on land acquisition needs to be examined within this context. The ongoing processes of colonization and land appropriation in Kashmir under various pretexts are likely to intensify in the name of security.

The destruction of the economic foundation of Kashmiri Muslims, coupled with diplomatic assaults against Pakistan, aligns with narratives espoused by Indian media regarding potential surgical strikes.This troubling trend emerges during a period when Pakistan is seemingly recovering from its economic struggles.

Ultimately, one must consider who stands to benefit from this upheaval. There exists a compelling rationale to question whether we are witnessing terrorism or whether this might aptly be described as a false flag operation, engineered to distract from deeper issues and serve vested interests.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_asifmahmood.