Wheels of change: Sindh launches free EV scooty scheme to empower women

In a progressive leap toward gender empowerment and sustainable transport, the Sindh government has launched the Pink EV Scooty Scheme, a landmark initiative to provide free electric scooters to women across the province. Aimed at both working women and female students, this initiative is set to transform everyday travel—promoting freedom, safety, and environmental responsibility.

Empowerment on Two Wheels

Through the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), the Pink EV Scooty Scheme is designed not just to make transportation easier, but to redefine how women engage with public spaces. It’s a shift in culture—placing autonomy and safety into the hands of the women who keep the province moving.

“This scheme will give women not just a scooty, but confidence and control over their own mobility,” said MD SMTA Kamal Hakeem Dayo.

Who’s Eligible?

To ensure the benefits are focused and fair, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Must be a permanent resident of Sindh

Must be a student or a working woman

Must hold a valid motorbike driving license

Must agree not to sell or sublet the scooty for at least 7 years

Must pass a skill-based road safety test if selected

Fair and Transparent Selection

The scooties will be distributed through a transparent balloting process held in the presence of print and electronic media. A selection committee comprising officials from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and members of the media will oversee the process, ensuring full transparency and fairness.

How to Apply

Applying is easy and fully online:

Go to https://smta.sindh.gov.pk

Click on the “Projects” section

Select “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form”

Fill in the form, attach the required documents, and submit

Important Note on Submission Deadline

While the official closing date has not yet been announced, applicants are advised not to wait till the last moment. According to current estimates, the application window will likely remain open for at least 4 to 5 more weeks. This gives eligible women ample time to gather their documents and apply—but early submission is strongly encouraged to avoid last-minute rushes.

Rafia awan