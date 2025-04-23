India vows strong action after deadly IIOJK attack kills 26 tourists

India has pledged a firm response after 26 tourists were killed in a deadly attack in Pahalgam, IIOJK. Gunmen opened fire on a bus in the Baisaran valley, injuring 17 others. The attack is the deadliest against civilians in the region in nearly 20 years.

Indian security forces launched a large-scale manhunt, releasing sketches of three suspects. A group called “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility, protesting the settlement of over 85,000 outsiders in the region. Prime Minister Modi cut short his foreign visit and held emergency security meetings.

The tragedy sparked a complete shutdown across the territory. Local groups, schools, and citizens protested, chanting slogans and expressing grief. Tourism officials reported mass cancellations, with many tourists rushing to leave the region.

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, offered support to India. With security tightened, India faces growing pressure to act decisively as tensions rise in the disputed territory.