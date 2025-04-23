Ramiz Raja’s PSL-IPL slip sparks meme storm after match in Multan

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja made headlines for a funny mistake during the PSL 10 post-match ceremony. While presenting Josh Little the “Catch of the Match” award, he accidentally called the league “HBL IPL” instead of “HBL PSL.”

The slip quickly went viral, and social media users flooded platforms with memes and jokes. Fans teased Raja for the mix-up, with some joking he should switch to IPL or retire from commentary.

Despite the moment, Multan Sultans delivered a thrilling performance. Yasir Khan smashed 87 off 44 balls, while Rizwan added 32 runs. The Sultans posted a record 228/5 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars gave a strong chase but ended at 195/9. Shah’s three wickets played a big role in the win. Multan remains at the bottom of the table with just one win and faces Islamabad United next.