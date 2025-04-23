PSL 10: Multan Sultans win toss, choose to bat against unbeaten Islamabad United

Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United in their PSL 10 match at Rawalpindi. The game marks the 13th fixture of the tournament.

Islamabad United have been flawless so far, winning all four of their matches and leading the points table with eight points. In contrast, Multan Sultans have only one win from four games and are currently at the bottom.

Historically, both teams have been strong performers in the PSL. Out of 17 past meetings, United lead slightly with nine wins compared to Sultans’ eight.

Multan’s playing XI includes Rizwan, Usman Khan, and Josh Little, while United field players like Shadab Khan, Jason Holder, and Colin Munro. The Sultans hope to build on their recent win, while United aim to extend their perfect run.