Rizwan steps back from wicketkeeping to boost team energy and communication

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has revealed why he’s not keeping wickets in PSL 10. He said he wants to stay closer to the fielders to improve communication and motivate young players during matches.

Rizwan explained that the team has several inexperienced bowlers like Ubaid Shah and Akif Javed. By staying outside the crease, he can guide them better and help them stay calm under pressure.

Taking his place behind the stumps is Usman Khan, who has impressed both as a wicketkeeper and as a top-order batter. Rizwan praised Usman for maintaining the team’s batting momentum at the crucial number three spot.

However, Multan Sultans are struggling this season, with only one win in four games. Rizwan admitted that poor fielding has hurt their chances and stressed the need to improve in that area moving forward.