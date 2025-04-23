Russian drone strike on Ukrainian bus kills 9, injures 49

A Russian drone hit a civilian bus in Marhanets, Ukraine, killing nine people and injuring 49 others. The bus was carrying workers from a local mining plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the attack a “deliberate war crime.”

Photos shared by Zelenskiy showed bodies and wreckage, with many of the injured reported to be women. The attack was part of a larger overnight strike in which Russia launched 134 drones across Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s air force.

Meanwhile, drone and artillery strikes damaged a power plant in Kherson and hit other regions including Poltava, Odesa, and Kharkiv. Fires and injuries were reported across multiple cities, with emergency crews working at several sites.

As violence rises, Ukrainian officials arrived in London for ceasefire talks. However, key diplomats pulled out, forcing a delay. The U.S. is pressuring both sides to consider peace, especially with future support uncertain.