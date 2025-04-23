Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan for urgent PML-N meetings

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on Wednesday, according to party sources. His arrival comes amid growing political activity within the party. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Sharif has called his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, to Jati Umra for a key meeting on April 25. Sources say the meeting will cover an “important matter.” More high-level talks with senior party leaders are expected over the weekend.

Although the exact agenda is unclear, insiders believe the discussions will focus on party strategy and future political plans. These meetings could shape the PML-N’s approach to upcoming national developments.

Nawaz Sharif has been in London since 2019 for medical reasons, with a brief return in 2023. Since then, he has remained active in party affairs and is now taking a more direct role.