Ali Tareen denies Multan Sultans exit, calls for PSL financial reforms

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has rejected rumors about leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He confirmed there are no immediate plans to exit but said the franchise is reviewing its agreement after Season 10.

Tareen raised concerns about the current PSL financial model, calling it “unsustainable.” He explained that renewing the franchise with a 25% cost hike leads to losses. He prefers re-bidding under better terms, similar to the Karachi Kings’ recent deal.

Despite financial worries, Tareen praised the team’s recent win over Lahore Qalandars. He also highlighted the franchise’s bond with the people of Multan. “That connection and love keep us going,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tareen shared plans to improve cricket in South Punjab. He is building a new stadium in DHA Multan and upgrading grounds in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.