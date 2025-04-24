NSC meets as India blames Pakistan for Kashmir violence

Pakistan’s top civil and military leaders met in a high-level National Security Committee meeting led by PM Shehbaz Sharif. They discussed India’s strong reaction to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 tourists were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The committee is reviewing the security situation and deciding how to respond diplomatically and politically.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called India’s blame “baseless and unfair.” He said no evidence connects Pakistan to the attack. He also reminded India that the Indus Waters Treaty is an international deal and cannot be ended by one side. Dar stressed that Pakistan will give a full and serious reply soon.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to counter India’s claims at international platforms. Officials plan to expose what they call “false propaganda” by the Modi government. They said Pakistan has rejected such claims before and will do so again with facts and diplomacy.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office shared sympathy with the victims of the attack. They sent condolences and wished the injured a fast recovery. But they also criticized India’s quick blame, saying it only adds to tension without helping the situation.