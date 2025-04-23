Strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye, tremors felt across Europe

A powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Türkiye on Wednesday, shaking several parts of the country, including Istanbul. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located 21 km southeast of Marmara Ereglisi, at a depth of 10 km. Many people rushed outdoors in panic as the ground shook multiple times within 40 minutes.

The tremors were not limited to Türkiye. Neighboring countries like Ukraine, Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria also felt the earthquake. People in those countries reported shaking buildings and swaying lights. Although no casualties were confirmed yet, the quake caused fear and concern across the region.

Authorities in Türkiye quickly launched emergency response operations. Rescue teams are on high alert and assessing the affected areas. Officials have urged people to stay away from damaged buildings and remain in open spaces for safety. Emergency centers are also active in case aftershocks hit.

This region often experiences earthquakes, but tremors of this strength are rare. Experts are monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, citizens have been asked to remain calm but alert, as more aftershocks could follow.