Pakistan eyes mineral exports to narrow $3 billion trade gap with US

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has proposed using the country’s mineral wealth to reduce the trade gap with the US. Speaking in Washington, he emphasized that copper and other key resources could benefit both countries. He believes this strategy will be part of next month’s trade talks.

Aurangzeb stressed that trade imbalance—not tariffs—is the bigger concern. He also highlighted a recent minerals conference where US officials showed strong interest. Pakistan aims to tap global demand by offering its rich natural reserves, especially in copper and rare earths.

During IMF and World Bank meetings, Aurangzeb outlined reforms like expanding the tax base and modernizing FBR. He shared plans to include agriculture and retail in tax systems, use AI for audits, and improve federal spending. He also discussed plans for green bonds and the upcoming Panda Bond.

In meetings with global investors and financial institutions, he showcased Pakistan’s economic recovery. Aurangzeb also secured support from Saudi Arabia and international banks. He confirmed progress on investment projects and reaffirmed Pakistan’s intent to re-enter financial markets with improved investor confidence.