KL Rahul silences LSG with bat and bold message in fiery IPL comeback

KL Rahul made a strong return to Lucknow as a Delhi Capitals player and led his team to an 8-wicket win. He scored an unbeaten 57 runs off 42 balls. Rahul ended the match with a big six, showing calmness and confidence. His performance helped Delhi dominate the game easily.

However, what stood out more was Rahul’s cold post-match exchange with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka. Cameras caught him giving a quick, emotionless handshake without eye contact. Soon after, Rahul posted photos from the match on Instagram with the caption, “Always good to be back in Lucknow.” Fans viewed it as a clear message.

Rahul previously captained Lucknow Super Giants for three seasons. But after a disappointing 2023, he was released before the next auction. He had spoken earlier about wanting a fresh start and a lighter team atmosphere. His calm but sharp actions hinted at past tension with the franchise.

Meanwhile, LSG owner Goenka explained the team moved forward with players who prioritize winning as a team. Still, Rahul’s classy innings and quiet message made headlines. He let his bat and silence speak, proving he’s found success in his new chapter.